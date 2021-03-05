Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck ready to serve you

No need to shop or cook when Chef Scotty rolls into the neighborhood. Enjoy the festival favorite, Blackened Caesar Salad, or fresh and delicious Fish & Chips.
These and other entrees are offered on a weekly basis — Thursday through Saturday — in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.
Scotty’s focuses on fresh ingredients and seafood-based dishes, but also has options for vegetarians. Chef Scotty’s “new” and permanent location is at Calvary Chapel, in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W. from 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Scotty’s NW Catering, also headed by Chef Scotty, encourages inquiries on catering. “Want to have the truck at your event? Give us a call and describe your party,” he says. “We can also do classic catering.”
- Vegetarian, gluten-free options available
- Accepts credit cards and cash
Location: Five Corners, 8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds
4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
