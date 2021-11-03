Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck ready to serve you Thursday-Saturday

Why cook when Scotty’s Food Truck parks their truck in your neighborhood? Visit this week in their usual spot near Five Corners in Edmonds.

Try their festival favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad. Want something hot to warm you on these chilly fall nights? Try a steaming hot bowl of their wildly popular Clam Chowder.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.