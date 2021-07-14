Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s food truck ready to serve you in Edmonds Thursday-Saturday this week

Check out Scotty’s food truck in Edmonds this week for his very well known, award-winning blackened salmon Caesar salad and a cup of his famous clam chowder. Scotty’s food truck serves a multitude of tems that are becoming a main dinner item to some of our local diners.
Scotty’s food truck is always at Edmonds Calvary Chapel at Five Corners in Edmonds, so stop by and treat your family to one of the best food trucks around.
Thursday/Friday/Saturday from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Feel free to call ahead to order at 206-795 -1615
Location:
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday
