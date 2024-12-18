Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday-Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 19-21, this week.

Scotty’s will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. both days.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Thursday- Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.