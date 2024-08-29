Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday, Friday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be serving its signature seafood fare Thursday and Friday this week but closed Saturday to observe Labor Day weekend.

Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 29 and 30. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Thursday and Friday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.