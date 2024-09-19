Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday and Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck will be serving its signature seafood fare Thursday and Saturday this week, but closed Friday

Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 21. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Open Thursday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.