Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open May 15-17 at Edmonds’ Five Corners

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 15-17, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W. On the menu, you can find mouthwatering Fried Pacific Oysters. These plump, juicy oysters are the ultimate in coastal comfort food. Savor the briny, ocean-fresh flavor in every crispy mouthful. Pair them with crisp French Fries served with Scotty’s signature tartar sauce or a tangy Caesar salad for a truly satisfying meal!
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.