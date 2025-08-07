Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Aug. 8-9 at Edmonds’ Five Corners

Scotty’s Food Truck will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 8-9, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds. Scotty’s is closed on Thursday, Aug. 7.

On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Lightly Breaded Wild Cod Fish and Chips, Fish, Salmon or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more.

Open Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.