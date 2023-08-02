Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck in Lynnwood Aug. 2 only; back in Edmonds Aug. 3-5

Scotty’s Food Truck has added a new stop on their route for this Wednesday, Aug. 2 only. The truck will be in Lynnwood at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W. from 5-8 p.m.

Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday as usual this week in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Their special is freshly breaded cod fillets served atop a sesame bun with fresh lettuce and spicy tartar sauce.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.