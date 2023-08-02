Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck in Lynnwood Aug. 2 only; back in Edmonds Aug. 3-5

Scotty’s Food Truck has added a new stop on their route for this Wednesday, Aug. 2 only. The truck will be in Lynnwood at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W. from 5-8 p.m.
Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday as usual this week in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Their special is freshly breaded cod fillets served atop a sesame bun with fresh lettuce and spicy tartar sauce.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.