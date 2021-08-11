Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds this Friday-Saturday

Scotty’s Food Truck has been a festival favorite for many years. Chef Scotty has an interesting culinary history — he was born in Japan and spent many years living near the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. A local village fisherman would take him out early in the morning to pull in nets, bringing fish back to clean and prepare with locally grown produce.

As a young chef in Seattle, Chef Scotty apprenticed with Joe Ching (Canlis) and Dave Madayag (Seattle Central Culinary Institute). Chef Scotty was hand-selected as the executive chef to open the iconic Salty’s on Redondo and continued as executive banquet chef at Salty’s on Alki until 1997.

Developing a reputation, Scotty prepared culinary delights for the Eagles Tour, Paul Allen’s Ticketmaster Christmas Party, and at Seafair for Budweiser hydro, just to name a few high profile events.

Appearing at festival events, where their booth always has long lines, Scotty’s Food Truck now offers their Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad and other entrees on a weekly basis.

They focus on fresh ingredients and seafood-based dishes, but also have options for vegetarians. Chef Scotty’s permanent location in Edmonds is at Calvary Chapel, in the Five Corners neighborhood. His food truck will be parked at 8330 212th St. S.W. from 4-7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14. (This week only, the truck won’t be open on Thursday.)

Scotty’s NW Catering, also headed by Chef Scotty, encourages inquiries.“Want to have the truck at your event? Give us a call and describe your party. We can also do classic catering,” Chef Scotty notes.

Vegetarian, gluten free options available

Accepts credit cards and cash

Five Corners, 8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

4-7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

See the menu here.