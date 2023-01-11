Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck featuring Pacific Dungeness Crab Cakes this week

Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special (served Friday and Saturday only) is fresh handmade Pacific Dungeness Crab Cakes, served with wild greens and lemon aioli, tarter sauce and chips.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.