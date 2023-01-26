Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck featuring Jumbo Bay Shrimp Louie this week

Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. this week at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special — served all three days — is Jumbo Bay Shrimp Louie, featuring marinated asparagus spears, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, black olives and a wedge of lemon on a bed of romaine.

Scotty’s suggests pairing this salad with a cup of his famous clam chowder.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.