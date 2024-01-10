Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck closed this week Posted: January 10, 2024 3 Scotty’s Food Truck says they will be unable to predictably navigate coming ice and possible snowy conditions so will not be operating this week. We’ll update you next week on their schedule.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.