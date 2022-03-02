Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back in its usual spot Thursday-Saturday this week

Scotty’s Food Truck is back to serving you three days this week. Visit them Thursday-Saturday in Scotty’s usual Edmonds location, at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot.

Celebrate March with an order of freshly made Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad or fish tacos.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.