Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck at Five Corners this week; offering gift cards for holidays

Posted: November 17, 2021 28
Scotty’s clam chowder, perfect for those frosty nights.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Chef Scotty has also let us in on a holiday secret that can help make gift giving just a little easier! He will be selling gift cards through the holiday season.

He also notes that he will be closed Thanksgiving week and promises a new menu is coming the first of the New Year.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

 

 

 

