Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck adds Lynnwood location starting next week; continues in Edmonds Thursdays-Saturdays

More sun and longer days may be inspiring you to seek new dinner options. Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered.

You can enjoy the festival favorite, Blackened Caesar Salad or try something new. What about Crispy Coconut Prawns served with French fries and tangy sweet chile sauce?

Enjoy these and other entrees on a weekly basis as Chef Scotty visits both Lynnwood and the Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhoods.

Chef Scotty has announced they will be serving up their deliciousness at a “new permanent location” at the Chevron Station in Lynnwood, where they will be parked 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays for your convenience, starting Wednesday, March 17.

Scotty’s Food Truck is also regularly scheduled at Calvary Chapel, in the Edmonds Five Corners neighborhood. The food truck is parked at 8330 212th St. S.W. from 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Locations:

Chevron Station in Lynnwood

5127 168th S.W. Lynnwood

4-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Vegetarian, gluten-free options available

Accepts credit cards and cash

Scotty’s NW Catering, also headed by Chef Scotty, encourages inquiries on catering. “Want to have the truck at your event? Give us a call and describe your party,” he says. “We can also do classic catering.”