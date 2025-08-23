Sponsor spotlight: Scare up some fun for our schools. Run, walk, dash or stroll at 17th annual Monster Mad Dash 5K

One of our community’s favorite fall traditions is back. The Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K returns on Saturday, Oct. 4, at beautiful Lake Ballinger, located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

Join the Foundation for Edmonds School District for a morning packed with costumes, games, laughter and community spirit. Registration and check-in begin at 8 a.m. Runners hit the course at 9 a.m., followed by walkers, strollers and pets at 9:15 a.m. Costumes are highly encouraged. Show off your spooky, funny or creative side for a chance to win a prize.

Families can enjoy outdoor games and the Kids Zone hosted by Dave & Buster’s, featuring activities for children of all ages. Whether you’re running, walking or cheering, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Most important, the Monster Mad Dash is about more than fun: It’s about creating a lasting impact for our children and our community. Every step supports essential programs and resources the Foundation provides for students, helping ensure they have the tools they need to thrive in school and beyond.

This year’s event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors:

Edmonds College, Gesa, Hagen Firm, TFS Advisors, First Citizen’s Bank, Chick-fil-A, Macy’s Inc., Experience Momentum, Lynnwood Kids Dentist, Seattle Junior Mets, Verdant Health Commission, Brennan Heating & Air Conditioning, BECU, Equitable, My Neighborhood News Network and Heritage Bank.

Gather your friends, family, neighbors and four-legged companions. Whether you’re chasing a personal best or just looking for a festive fall outing, the Monster Mad Dash is the place to be.

Registration is open now. Sign up today and join us at the starting line! For details and to register, visit foundationesd.org/5k.