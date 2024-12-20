Sponsor spotlight: Savor the season with favorite holiday cocktails at Scratch Spirits

As the holiday season unfolds, Scratch Spirits invites you to raise a glass and indulge in our delightful collection of festive cocktails that are sure to spark joy at your gatherings. Here’s a sneak peek at our top picks that will warm your heart and tantalize your taste buds! (And they are available in the tasting room this month.)

Blackberry Spritz

Kick things off with this refreshing delight. Poured into a stylish wine or goblet glass over ice, it’s the perfect mix of sophistication and cheer. Just shake up 2.25 oz of our specially crafted batch (1.5 oz Blackberry Sage Liqueur, 0.5 oz Lemon Juice, and 0.25 oz Simple Syrup) and pour it over ice. Top it off with 2 oz of fizzy Club Soda, give it a gentle stir, and garnish with a zesty lemon twist. Cheers to a bright holiday spirit!

Holiday Lemon Drop

For a zingy sip, try our Holiday Lemon Drop! Shaken to perfection and served up in a Coupe or Martini glass, this cocktail is a burst of festive flavor. Mix 2 oz G&T Gin, 1 oz Cranberry Simple Syrup, and 1 oz Lemon Juice, then shake vigorously. Garnish with a skewered cranberry artfully stuffed with a sprig of rosemary for that extra holiday flair.

The Chauffeur

Smooth and elegant, this stirred cocktail is a luxurious treat. Combine 2 oz of Martini Style Gin, 1.3 oz Fast Penny Americano Bianca, and 0.9 oz Citrus Liqueur in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled and serve in a Coupe glass, garnished with a lemon peel wrapped around a gin/vodka cherry for a touch of class.

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

For a bold twist on a classic, the Oaxacan Old Fashioned is a must-try! Pour 2 oz of WAquavit and 0.3 oz Bittermilk Oaxacan Old Fashioned Mixer over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Add a dash of aromatic bitters directly in the glass, stir, and garnish with an orange peel and a pinch of orange chili sugar for a hint of spice.

Port Cask Finished Manhattan

Indulge in this rich and complex cocktail! Stir together 2 oz of PCF Whiskey, 0.5 oz Cherry Liqueur, and a dash of aromatic bitters on ice, then serve up in a small Coupe glass garnished with a cherry for that classic touch.

Chai White Russian

Finally, for those cuddly nights in, the Chai White Russian is your festive companion! Pour 1.25 oz of Chai Liqueur, 1 oz of Potato Vodka, and 1 oz of Almond Milk or Coconut Creamer over ice in a goblet or wine glass. It’s creamy, dreamy, and the perfect way to end a holiday nightcap.

Join us at Scratch Spirits to celebrate the season with these delightful cocktails. Our tasting room and store is open Thursday and Friday from 4-6 p.m. and from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Whether you’re hosting a party or enjoying a quiet night in, these sips are guaranteed to bring warmth and cheer to your holiday celebrations.

Go to www.scratchspirits.com for more cocktail recipes and tasting room reservations.