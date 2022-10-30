Sponsor spotlight: Save the date for Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Market Nov. 19-20

Save the date for the Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Gift Market in Edmonds. The market will run Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artworks Edmonds, 201 2nd Ave. S. The event is free and so is the parking.

The market features an amazing lineup of handmade gifts made by local artists and craftsmen. Valerie Ramer will be signing her children’s book Alastair McAllister along with Kizzie Jones’ signed children’s books.

Artist Connect is a group of artists from the area who network and share resources and upcoming events. As creatives, they process and build the art they love. Inspiration is all around in this spectacular region of the country and this creative community. Members share their wisdom and process where new members share and bring new ideas.

All are welcome to attend one of the meetings and see what they are about. Even if you are thinking about beginning on a new creative path, come in and be inspired. There is no membership fee, parking is free and the group meets every fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon in the Artworks building at 201 2nd Ave. S. They offer a variety of classes, open studios and art shows.

Check out artworks-edmonds.org to learn more.