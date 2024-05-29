Sponsor spotlight: Salmon Sesame Ginger Salad at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Salmon Sesame Ginger Salad is the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week. Fresh, wild-caught Copper River sockeye salmon takes center stage, resting on a bed of crisp romaine, Napa cabbage and crunchy veggies. Drizzled with a tantalizing ginger sesame dressing and topped with toasted sesame seeds and crispy wonton strips, this salad is a symphony of textures and tastes.
Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot at Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Scotty’s hopes to see you there.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
