Sponsor spotlight: Safety certifications enhance Lynnwood Convention Center’s commitment to a safe reopening

In a continued effort to address the ever-changing landscape for food service and events, the Lynnwood Convention Center staff hascompleted several health and safety training courses and certifications. These certifications further complement the venue’s commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of its guests.

General Manager Sara Blayne, CMP, and Operations Manager Richard Brown have completed the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Fundamentals: Cleaning & DisinfectingPrinciples course, which teaches cleaning professionals how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from biohazards in the workplace. Brown is also OSHA 30 certified. OSHA 30 providesin-depth training on recognizing, avoiding, and preventing all kinds of workplace hazards.

In addition to making menu and service changes, Executive Chef Michael Felsenstein and Director of Food & Beverage Robert Sackett obtained certification in ServSafe Reopening Guidance: COVID-19 Precautions. Topics included everything from guidelines for face coverings, hand washing and food handling, to physical and operational changes and maintainingsocial distancing in the workspace.

“Guests come to our event space with the expectation that we’ll think of solutions to any circumstance, no matter how challenging,” Felsenstein said. “With this in mind, we‘ve designed our current menu in such a way as to maintain our typically high standards while being mindful of our present health challenges. To this end, we have developed several Bento box menu options and have given a lot of thought as to how we package and deliver our various food options.”

The Pandemic On-Site Protocol Training course, offered by the Event Leadership Institute in partnership with Meeting Professionals International, was completed by Blayne and Director of Sales & Events Tracy Thornton, CMP. According to Event Leadership Institute, “This course provides all on-site team members with tactical knowledge to monitor and maintain a safe environment for all.” Subjects covered included internal and external team member preparedness, site assessment and managing guest logistics. “While we have completed lots of training from a venue and service perspective and implemented multiple layers of safety precautions, it’s also important for us to understand the perspective of our clients so we can more proactively address their needs,” Blayne said.

In addition to these certifications, the Lynnwood Convention Center also achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation and abides by VenueShieldprotocols. VenueShield is ASM Global’s internal environmental hygiene program incorporated in ASM Global’s 325 worldwide venues.

For more information on the Lynnwood Convention Center’s health and safety measures, visit www.lynnwoodcc.com.