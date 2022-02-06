Sponsor spotlight: Running Start at Edmonds College provides a tuition-free way for high school students to earn college credits 

For high school students entering their junior or senior year and contemplating college, enrolling in the Running Start program at Edmonds College is a sound decision for reaching future goals in the present. Running Start is a statewide program that allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level courses without paying tuition. Students receive both high school and college credit for classes completed at the college level. In some cases, students complete a certificate or degree while still in high school.

Since Running Start is tuition-free, a full-time student (15 credits) who enters the program at the start of their junior year could save about $8,000 on tuition costs at Edmonds College. The prospect of entering college with a two-year jumpstart on earning a degree and saving on two years worth of tuition is an opportunity that is hard for many families to pass up.

What many people don’t know is that Running Start at Edmonds College is open to all high school juniors and seniors, regardless of GPA or post-graduation plans.

“Running Start is for students interested in getting a four-year college degree and those who want to gain skills and enter the workforce right after high school,” said Rob Walkinshaw, director of Running Start at Edmonds College.

There are a wide variety of elective, career, and technical classes, ranging from subjects in culinary arts, health care, business, computer science, and much more that students can take through the program. Those students also receive tuition-free college credits through their coursework.

At Edmonds, up to 90% of students enrolled in Running Start are succeeding and passing college-level classes. The Running Start advisors at Edmonds College can help design a course of action that will meet each student’s needs and lay a foundation for optimal success. Whether a student wants to focus on a STEM curriculum or general studies, the Running Start program can help students enroll in classes they need to reach their academic or professional goals.

Edmonds College invites prospective students and their families for Running Start Family Night on Zoom this month. It is a great first step in learning how you can start earning college credit while simultaneously working towards your high school diploma. Students and their families are welcome to join and learn more on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m., or Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. (STEM-focused). Sign up now to reserve your spot and receive the Zoom link.

Contact:

Email: runningstart@edmonds.edu

Phone: 425-640-1761