Sponsor spotlight: Run to Work fundraiser at Brigid’s Bottleshop Oct. 11

Fall means October baseball and the Run to Work fundraiser at Brigid’s Bottleshop! NO running involved – our friend Armando does all the running, so we can all have fun while supporting people with disabilities on their job paths.

There are changes this year as the Mariners are in the playoffs, and our event includes a great band and the Mariner Moose!

Over 60 years ago, a group of parents in the Edmonds School District Special Education Parents Group dreamt that their sons and daughters would have the opportunity to become contributing members of our community. Thus, they founded Work Opportunities — a not-for-profit organization that helps people with disabilities join the workforce.

This year, on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m., we’ll meet at Brigid’s Bottleshop (188 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds) to raise funds for Work Opportunities and enjoy great ‘80s music, sandwiches, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and fantastic camaraderie. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door. Kids are free!

The event is growing exponentially, and this year we’re blessed with the talents of Nikki and the Fast Times! They’re a wonderful ‘80s band led by incredibly talented performers and community leaders — they will rock it!

We’re also told the Mariner Moose will stop by! Come take a photo, root for the Mariners, and enjoy the fun. (Kids are free, but adults are asked to pay for entry — it’s a fun-raiser and a fundraiser!)

Other businesses supporting our event include:

Brigid’s Bottleshop — our generous host, from owner Jack to Erin, Monte, Josh, Quinn, and Vanessa.

Fifth Avenue Animal Hospital — Dr. Chris and his great care for our dogs.

Blue Collar Doghouse — see above!

Thai By Day — stop in to see Po for a delicious meal and a big smile.

Gallagher’s Where You Brew — Chris and Greg will help you brew your own beer.

Harbor Square — when you need to work off the beer and Thai food.

Ideal Salon — Sue gives the best haircuts in Edmonds.

Banner Bank in Edmonds, WO Supply, and Ortiz Landscaping of Edmonds — all new event sponsors this year!

I’d love to see you on Oct. 11.

Have a great fall season,

Steve Monroe