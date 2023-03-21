Sponsor spotlight: Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen features local artist’s work in dining room

Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen features the artwork of Edmonds artist Jennifer Dean in the dining room.
Jennifer generously created scaled-up prints of her paintings of radishes, a beet, eggplants and green onions. An original-size pear print completes the gallery. Jennifer’s art can be viewed in the restaurant at 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds (across the street from Edmonds- Woodway High School).
A link to her work can also be found in the “Cultural Corner” page on the restaurant website, romeosedmonds.com.
