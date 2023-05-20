Sponsor spotlight: Retired North Seattle teacher receives free wheelchair ramp on Mother’s Day weekend

A retired North Seattle teacher received a free wheelchair access ramp on Mother’s Day weekend, thanks to a volunteer team from Irons Brothers Construction.

Irons Brothers President Joseph Irons and his team of employees and skilled volunteers began their work in April by designing, planning, and coordinating the recipient’s new concrete walkway — a philanthropic project through the Master Builders of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) Rampathon program. The Rampathon program is celebrating its 30th anniversary and this is Irons Brothers’ 17th Rampathon build.

On May 13, beginning at 7:30 a.m., 18 volunteers began excavating, digging and removing concrete and dirt. Then, the team of family, friends, employees and trade partners formed and poured a new landing and walkway. The new broom-finished concrete walkway –constructed out of easy-to-maintain and eye-pleasing concrete materials — is now barrier free.

This year’s ramp recipient, Kathleen Harvey, has five children and several grandkids who visit her frequently. With the new ramp, it will be easier for her to venture out of the house with her scooter. Kathleen’s daughter said that the gift of the new walkway on Mother’s Day weekend means the world to her mom and their family. They are also looking forward to upcoming summer gatherings where Kathleen can join them without having any obstacles to overcome.

The new ramp was built by removing the two sets of stairs at either end of Kathleen’s existing concrete walkway. She uses this walkway to get from her front door to the yard and out to the street, where her car is parked. Now, without stairs to maneuver, Kathleen will have safe access and newfound independence. This project was constructed out of easy to maintain and eye-pleasing concrete materials.

“We are proud to have used our building skills over the past 17 years to help local community members. Each year our volunteers come away from the event with a full heart. The ramp build has a positive impact on the recipient’s life and on ours,” said Joseph Irons.

“Irons Brothers Construction maintains the highest commitment to philanthropy and giving back to our local communities where we live and work,” said Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers marketing and operations manager. “At the end of the day, the reward is when Kathleen safely used her walkway ramp to be outdoors.”

Throughout April, May, June and July, families throughout King and Snohomish Counties will be the recipients of a free wheelchair ramp built as part of the Rampathon event. Since 1993, Master Builders members have contributed more than 500 ramps.

“We believe our neighbors in need deserve the same freedoms we have,” Melisssa Irons said. “Wheelchair access ramps are their link to our beautiful community we all share.”

Thanks to these donors who made the ramp possible:

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc. for volunteer labor, tools and materials

HD Solutions for volunteer labor and tools for the concrete walkway

Green Latrine for their Sani-Can donation

Junkzilla for hauling away the debris

To learn more about Rampathon visit www.rampathon.org.

For more information about Irons Brothers Construction, visit www.ironsbc.com.