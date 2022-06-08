Sponsor spotlight: Ready to grow your business and impact? Become a TVA Community Engagement Partner

Join us at the Black Coffee Marketplace this Saturday to learn more about potential opportunities to work together.

Community Engagement: At TVA, we pursue public engagement that values every voice. We understand the need to hear directly from community members so unique needs and concerns are understood. Let’s partner to ensure no members of the community are left out of the conversation or treated as an afterthought.

Diversity, equity, and Inclusion: We invite you to collaborate with us to help further enhance our DEI work. Together, we can ensure that our work does not simply check a box but addresses underlying problems of racism and prejudice to create change.

When:

Saturday, June 11th, 9 AM to 2 PM

Where:

Black Coffee Northwest

16743 Aurora Ave N

Shoreline, WA 98133

The Vida Agency is a full-service communications company specializing in the development and execution of award-winning brand campaigns for market segments such as health, transportation, retail, consumer, public policy, and education. TVA services span research, strategy, creative execution, and reporting in support of public agencies and private corporations to collaboratively reach diverse audiences for greater cultural impact. TVA’s creative campaigns set the standard for equitable communications that authentically connect clients with audiences, resulting in widespread annual industry recognition. TVA’s recent awards include a Northwest Regional Emmy for Community Health Plan of Washington’s “Tu eres el centro/You are the center” campaign and multiple Communicator Awards for the Be Ready. Be Hydrated campaign. To learn more, please visit thevidaagency.com.

— Sponsored by The Vida Agency