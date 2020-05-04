Sponsor spotlight: Ready to downsize and move? Consider hiring help

Getting ready to move? Many people are available to help, including professional organizers, movers and estate sale companies. But what can each of these options provide and how can they help you during a chaotic time?

Professional Organizers

Professional organizers work directly with clients to help them organize their living spaces. When you are looking to downsize your home and move, professional organizers can be a wonderful resource. Here at Ginny’s Girls, we work with our clients to sort precious heirlooms for family, personal documents, items for donation, furniture and of course personal belonging that will be going with you to your new home. Starting with a client consultation we will review all your wishes and frustrations to find how we can be the most help. We will then pack your items carefully to be moved to your next home and have a list of referrals to movers you can choose from.

Once you are in your new home, Ginny’s Girls will help you stage your furniture and unpack all your belongings. We focus on making this process as easy as possible so our clients feel at home in their new living space.

Movers

There are many moving companies to choose from and we will be happy to refer you to the ones we highly recommend. Moving companies are an option if you do not have a way of bring your belongings to your new living space. Ginny’s Girls will help you get organized for the movers by adding a personal touch to organizing.

Estate Sale Companies

Frequently, when you are looking to downsize your home, you only take the essentials with you. This can leave years of belongings behind. Ginny’s Girls Estate Services will organize your belongings and host an estate sale to maximize your sale income. We also offer full clean-out options, leaving your home tidy and free of clutter. Choosing to host an estate sale after you leave your home can be a great option to bring in extra income.

Choosing any of these options can provide a great sense of ease during a difficult time for you or your family. By choosing a trusted source of these services, you can rest easy knowing your belongings and home will be treated with the utmost respect.

