Sponsor spotlight: Preparing for a hassle-free home addition

Learn your building options. Every community is subject to zoning laws. How much or where you can add space to your home depends on zoning. You may be constrained by height restrictions, property lines, historic-district preservation ordinances or other limitations. During the design process, Irons Brothers Construction provides its clients with more information on how zoning impacts their home.

Examine the location. Will the addition require you to uproot trees or reposition your home garden? What about sunlight? Carefully consider where your home addition will be located. Other items such as septic tanks, power lines or utility poles may need to be moved or modified.

Hire a professional contractor. The most important step is making sure you hire a remodeling professional to avoid contractor fraud. Professional remodelers will be able to provide professional references and examples of completed work or work in progress. If you secure a bid for a project significantly lower than others, remember that less expensive does not necessarily mean better!

Complement your current floor plan. Take time to visualize the space and think about the flow of the room. The new area should complement, not compete, with your existing home structure. Attractive home additions seamlessly connect to your home and looks like one single dwelling both inside and out.

Plan your living arrangements during construction. Home construction can be disruptive or unsafe. Tell your contractor upfront if you plan on living in your home while it is under construction. A professional contractor will provide guidance on how to minimize significant disruptions relating to plumbing or electrical work. If you have small children, most professionals will be willing to remove tools at the end of each work day or be placed out of reach. A contractor can also erect temporary walls to minimize dust in your primary living areas.

The most important thing to remember if you’re considering a home addition is to keep an open line of communication with your contractor and be flexible. Bad weather or unexpected delays can happen. Through careful research and planning, your next home addition can be hassle free. For more information on home renovations, contact www.ironsbc.com.