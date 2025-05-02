Sponsor spotlight: Photographer and digital artist Anne Prather reveals her inner vision in ‘Mystic Intersections’ at Gallery North

Gallery North announces the opening of Mystic Intersections, a solo multi-media show by digital artist and photographer Anne Prather.

Artist, author, scientist and musician Anne Prather, whose book Mystic Intersections explores her early artistic journey, is delighted to share its continuation in her solo show based on the book.

A battle with breast cancer in 2015 left Prather without the cancer but facing continuing challenges. “As my eyesight has changed, I‘ve learned to use the numbers in a color picker to mix and match my colors and gradients, much like a painter uses a palette,” Prather says. A long-time fan of textiles, purses of all sorts, and nicknacks, Prather has transferred her designs to all these media. “At each stage,” she says, “I learn something new. For instance, the glass above the prints in the paperweights distorts images slightly when viewed from different angles. Ideally, all these variations should make sense. Likewise, scarves drape, producing yet another dimension to my designs. Purses and bags, when carried, allow me to see my art incorporated into other people’s lives. It’s a complete blast to imagine, unhindered by looking at them, these images draped, slung over a shoulder or decorating a desk.”

Her current show Mystic Intersections explores specific aspects of her emergence as a sighted person and post-cancer return to near-blindness. “In my head I still have 20/20 vision,” Prather says. Mystic Intersections reflects this vision.

Gallery North would like to invite you to the artist’s reception for Mystic Intersections on Saturday, May 3 from 1-4 p.m. You can also meet Anne and other gallery members at the Edmonds Art Walk on Thursday, May 15 from 5-8 p.m. This exhibit will be open to the public May 1-31.

About Gallery North: In operation for more than 50 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Gallery North is located at 401 Main St., Edmonds, and is open seven days a week. For further information, visit GalleryNorthEdmonds.com or contact the gallery at 425-774-0946.