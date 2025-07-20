Sponsor spotlight: Perrinville Pressure Washing – your local summer refresh experts

Summer is here, and it’s the perfect time to freshen up your outdoor spaces. Whether you’re hosting backyard BBQs, preparing to sell or just want to boost your curb appeal, Perrinville Pressure Washing is here to help your property shine.

Based in Lynnwood and Edmonds, this family-owned and operated business is run by Scott and his sons, Cole and Cade. With over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Scott brings a seasoned, professional eye to every job — and his team delivers results that speak for themselves.

PPW specializes in safe, chemical-free pressure washing for all your hardscape surfaces: driveways, sidewalks, patios, stairs, and retaining walls. They don’t just remove dirt, moss and mildew — they restore surfaces to a clean, polished state using the proper tools and techniques. And unlike others, they bring the extras: edgers, blowers and a detail-oriented touch that leaves your space looking better than ever.

As one happy customer put it:

“Scott and his team did an outstanding job. I received a very reasonable estimate the same day I reached out, and by the next day, my entire driveway, sidewalk, and patio were spotless. Friendly, fast, and dramatic improvement — highly recommend!”

Scott’s motto says it all: “We make it look like a park when we leave.” That level of care and pride is why Perrinville Pressure Washing is the trusted name for homeowners and businesses alike.

Don’t let the summer grime settle in—book now and enjoy a cleaner, brighter property all season long.

Reach out for a quote today!

www.perrinvillepressurewashing.com

206-599-9893

perrinvillepw@gmail.com

Follow us on social media!: Facebook @perrinvillepressurewashing / Instagram @perrinville_pressure_washing