Sponsor spotlight: Perrinville Pressure Washing – why pressure washing matters before winter in the PNW

In the Pacific Northwest, fall means more than cozy sweaters and changing leaves—it also means rain, wind, and plenty of organic debris. As a homeowner, now is the perfect time to prepare your property before the long, wet winter sets in.

Based in Lynnwood and Edmonds, this family-owned and operated business is run by Scott and his sons, Cole and Cade. With over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Scott brings a seasoned, professional eye to every job—and his team delivers results that speak for themselves.

PPW specializes in safe, chemical-free pressure washing for all your hardscape surfaces: driveways, sidewalks, patios, stairs, and retaining walls. They don’t just remove dirt, moss, and mildew—they restore surfaces to a clean, polished state using the proper tools and techniques. And unlike others, they bring the extras: edgers, blowers, and a detail-oriented touch that leaves your space looking better than ever.

Here’s why pressure washing this season is essential:

Moss & Algae Control : The damp PNW climate encourages moss, algae, and mildew to spread quickly on siding, decks, driveways, and roofs. Left unchecked, they become slippery hazards and cause long-term damage.

: The damp PNW climate encourages moss, algae, and mildew to spread quickly on siding, decks, driveways, and roofs. Left unchecked, they become slippery hazards and cause long-term damage. Protect Your Investment : Fall leaves, pine needles, and dirt build up fast—clogging gutters and staining surfaces. A thorough wash now prevents costly repairs later.

: Fall leaves, pine needles, and dirt build up fast—clogging gutters and staining surfaces. A thorough wash now prevents costly repairs later. Holiday-Ready Curb Appeal: With gatherings, guests, and holiday lights around the corner, pressure washing makes your home sparkle and shine.

At Perrinville Pressure Washing, we specialize in helping homes in our community stay safe, clean, and beautiful year-round. Scheduling service in the fall means you’ll go into winter with peace of mind, knowing your home is protected from seasonal wear and tear.

Fall is one of the most important seasons to schedule pressure washing in the Pacific Northwest. Why? Because moss, mildew, and organic buildup thrive in the wet months ahead—and ignoring them can lead to costly damage.

From slippery driveways to stained siding, these issues only get worse over time. A professional clean now is a smart investment, protecting your home before the harshest weather hits. Perrinville Pressure Washing delivers reliable results, so you can go into winter with confidence.

As one happy customer put it:

“Scott and his team did an outstanding job. I received a very reasonable estimate the same day I reached out, and by the next day, my entire driveway, sidewalk, and patio were spotless. Friendly, fast, and dramatic improvement—highly recommend!”

Scott’s motto says it all: “We make it look like a park when we leave.” That level of care and pride is why Perrinville Pressure Washing is the trusted name for homeowners and businesses alike.

Ready to prep your home for the PNW winter? Contact us today and let’s get your exterior sparkling before the rain really sets in.

Reach out for a quote today!

www.perrinvillepressurewashing.com/

206-599-9893

perrinvillepw@gmail.com

Follow us on social media!: Facebook @perrinvillepressurewashing / Instagram @perrinville_pressure_washing