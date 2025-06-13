Sponsor Spotlight: Perrinville Pressure Washing – A local family business with a passion for clean

When it comes to keeping your neighborhood looking its best, few things make a bigger difference than clean, well-maintained hardscape surfaces. And no one understands that better than the team at Perrinville Pressure Washing.

Family-owned and operated by Scott and his sons, Cole and Cade, Perrinville Pressure Washing (or PPW, as their loyal customers call them) has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality pressure washing services with a personal touch. With over 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Scott brings deep expertise, trusted techniques and the right equipment to every project — ensuring your property gets the care it deserves.

Based in Lynnwood and Edmonds, PPW takes pride in serving both residential and commercial clients throughout the community. Their mission? To help you maintain and enhance the beauty of your property — safely, effectively, and professionally.

The exterior of your home or business is constantly exposed to the elements, especially here in the Pacific Northwest. Dirt, moss, mold and mildew build up over time, making surfaces both unattractive and potentially unsafe. PPW offers comprehensive pressure washing for driveways, walkways, sidewalks, stairs, patios, and retaining walls, using only high-pressure water — no chemicals needed. Their process not only removes years of grime but also restores your surfaces to a clean, fresh and like-new state.

What truly sets Perrinville Pressure Washing apart is their attention to detail and commitment to excellence. Scott’s motto says it all: “Make it look like a park when you leave.” The team doesn’t just show up with a pressure washer and call it a day — they bring edgers, blowers and everything needed to leave your space spotless and polished. It’s this level of care that keeps their customers coming back—and referring them to friends and neighbors.

One happy client shared:

“Scott and his team did an outstanding job. They were quick to respond to my initial inquiry and I received an extremely reasonable estimate the same day! The following day my entire driveway, sidewalk and stone patio was pressure washed. It was a dramatic improvement, and the job was done quickly. Excellent follow-up and friendly customer service. Highly recommend!”

Whether you’re preparing to sell, freshening up for the season, or simply want your property to shine, Perrinville Pressure Washing is the trusted local team to call. Friendly, professional and rooted in community values, they’re here to help you love how your home or business looks — one surface at a time.

Reach out for a quote today!

www.perrinvillepressurewashing.com

206-599-9893

perrinvillepw@gmail.com

Facebook & Instagram @perrinvillepressurewashing