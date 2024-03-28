Sponsor spotlight: Patio refresh in time for summer

Rachael Bauer, Interior Designer

LEED AP ID+C, NCIDQ #30282

425-765-7680 | rachael@rbbydesign.com

www.rbbydesign.com

With the sun smiling brighter each day, now’s a great time to start thinking about your outdoor patio oasis. Let me share some inspiration to ignite your excitement for the ultimate relaxation, entertainment, and enjoyment in your own backyard.

Do you already have a patio space to work with? If so, consider whether its current layout fulfills your needs or if there’s room for enhancement. Imagine dividing your space into different zones – perhaps a lounge area, a kitchenette, a dining space, a cozy firepit corner, or even a game area. Reflect on how these zones flow together and their proximity to each other. Also, factor in covered areas versus areas exposed to elements like wind, rain or intense sunlight when planning the layout.

If you are starting from scratch, that’s even better! Engaging with an interior designer ensures your patio is appropriately sized and oriented for your desired activities and furniture or built-ins are properly coordinated, all the while customizing the design to match your aesthetic preferences. No vision? Don’t worry; a designer can assist with that, too.

You can also collaborate with your designer to address the layout and design of any built-in features such as kitchens, dining surfaces, seating, fireplaces, or firepits. Ideally, your furniture style and finishes will complement the fixed elements within your outdoor space.

Just as important, an interior designer will assist you in establishing a budget for furniture and décor, suggesting pieces that not only align with your financial constraints but also factor in the durability that’s suitable for your climate and exposure to the elements. A designer often provides various furniture schemes or options for homeowners to consider, tailoring selections to individual preferences. It is imperative to carefully assess the dimensions of each furniture piece in relation to the available space and the ideal maneuvering clearances around each piece, ensuring a cohesive and functional layout before making any purchases.

Notice how the above project example’s inspirational imagery and furniture plan, combined with the expertise of an interior designer, guided the selection of furniture and décor for a complete patio transformation. Remember, design extends beyond the confines of your home’s interior – ensure your outdoor space is equally inviting and exciting, ready for summer festivities!

These design insights are provided by Rachael Bauer, interior designer and owner of rb.by.design.