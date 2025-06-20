Sponsor spotlight: Parting Stones — a new form of remains

Along with the traditional offerings of funerals/celebration of life, cremation and cemetery, at Beck’s Tribute Center we also offer Parting Stones, a new form of remains. This service solidifies 100% of the cremated remains into what resembles a collection of 40 to 80-plus smooth stones. The ashes are purified, turned into a clay-like material and the stones are formed, heated in a kiln, solidifying the ashes into stones that are polished and returned home. The appearance of each collection is 100% natural, and everyone is unique, resulting in different shapes, textures and colors. Doesn’t your loved one deserve better than to be forgotten in a closet or the garage. With solidified remains, that never has to happen again.

Additional questions, or for any of your preplanning needs, please contact our Planning Advisor Julie Hartman at 425-771-1234 or julie.hartman@becksfuneralhome.com.