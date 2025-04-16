Sponsor spotlight: Panko Breaded Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Dive into the delectable depths of the Pacific with this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck: Panko Breaded Pacific Oysters. Lightly seasoned and fried to golden perfection, these briny bites are served with a side of crispy French fries and Scotty’s signature tartar sauce for a flavor explosion in every bite.
Scotty’s will be at the Calvary Church, located in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 17-19.
Chef Scotty also notes that “due to the recent tariffs, our seafood suppliers have increased our costs up to 40%. We have decided not to raised our prices, ride this out and hopefully prices will level off.”
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
