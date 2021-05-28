Sponsor spotlight: Paktia Pharmacy now administering COVID-19 vaccines

Paktia Pharmacy is providing free COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients in partnership with the U.S. government. Eligible patients can visit https://www.healthmart.com to make an appointment or call Paktia Pharmacy at 425-967-5375
“We are proud to help Edmonds fight COVID-19 and are here to help the most vulnerable and most at risk of suffering from COVID-19,” said Rashid Jamali, owner and pharmacist at Paktia Pharmacy.
The pharmacy team is prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccines on a continual basis as supply allows. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and the plan to administer vaccinations, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Paktia Pharmacy will provide appointment-based, drive-thru/drive-up/walk-up vaccine administration for eligible patients over the age of 18. Presently, the pharmacy is only offering Moderna vaccines.
Paktia Healthmart Pharmacy
Operating hours:
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:30-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday – closed
Location:
315 5th Ave. S. #C
Edmonds, WA 98020
425-967-5375
www.paktiahealthmartpharmacy.com
