Sponsor spotlight: ‘Painting a Better Tomorrow’ for veterans

Irons Brothers Construction participated Saturday in Painting a Better Tomorrow, a one-day event that brings Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish County members and community volunteers together to paint a local service organization’s facility.

The Compass Housing Alliance’s Shoreline Veterans Center is a transitional housing program for veterans who have experienced homelessness. The Shoreline Veterans Center, located at 1301 N. 200th, serves approximately 50 individuals each year. More information on Irons Brothers Construction’s community involvement can be found at www.ironsbc.com/about-us/community-involvement/.