Sponsor spotlight: Pacific Fried Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Dive into a taste of the sea with mouthwatering Pacific Fried Oysters at Scotty’s Food Truck this week, featuring:
• Pacific oysters, lightly breaded and fried to golden perfection
• Served with a side of crispy French fries
• Accompanied by Scotty’s signature homemade tartar sauce for the ultimate flavor experience
These juicy, briny oysters are the perfect balance of crisp and tender. One bite and you’ll be transported to a seaside paradise. The rich, savory flavors pair beautifully with the creamy, tangy tartar sauce, making each forkful a flavor explosion.
Whether you’re a seafood lover or looking to try something new, Scotty’s Pacific Fried Oysters are sure to delight. Scotty’s will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 7-9.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday and Friday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
