Sponsor spotlight: Online auction to support Work Opportunities includes Mariners tickets for this week’s games

Run to Work, the annual fundraiser supporting Work Opportunities, has become a virtual event for the second year in a row.

Work Opportunities provides essential supported employment services to nearly 450 people with disabilities in Snohomish, King and Whatcom Counties. So how are badly needed funds raised when a “live” event isn’t feasible? Committee members, local businesses and Edmonds residents have offered unique and valuable items and experiences for an online auction!

Visit runtowork2021.com and you will find an array of auction items, with more items and experiences added, nearly daily, prior to the end of the auction on Saturday, Oct. 2. Highlights include several fabulous seats at Mariners games — and the Mariners have helped by winning seven of their last eight games to climb within 1.5 games of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. We have four tickets in the seventh row for Wednesday night’s game with the Athletics, four in the sixth row for Friday night’s game with the Angels, three seats in the SECOND ROW for Saturday night’s game with the Angels and five seats in the ninth row for Sunday afternoon’s season finale (in which MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Angels).

Not a baseball fan? Many gift baskets (including items for Edmonds’ merchants) and experiences will be available throughout the week, including Sounders tickets, eight hours of landscaping work from Ortiz Landscaping, a boat cruise, Marshawn Lynch autographed football, a Gallagher’s Experience (provided by Gallagher’s WhereUBrew) and many other items.

Brigid’s Bottle Shop is a fantastic sponsor and the venue for future, live events. Co-Chair Susan Powell’s hard work and expertise has helped as we raise funds during this difficult period and business owner and 2020 and 2022 Boston Marathon qualifier Armando Ortiz has been an invaluable committee member. Please support Work Opportunities and our community by visiting runtowork2021.com.

— By Steve Monroe