Sponsor spotlight: Ombu’s infrared sauna provides an escape from life’s daily stresses

Infrared saunas are an effective tool for natural healing and prevention. Infrared light can penetrate human tissue which in turn produces a host of anti-aging health benefits making infrared saunas one of the “hottest” therapies for overall healthier living. If you want to get yourself back into balance, the benefits of an infrared sauna may be just what you need to achieve your wellness goals. Want to know what an infrared sauna session might have in store for you? Keep reading!

Detoxification

Sweating is good for you. It is the body’s safe and natural way to heal and stay healthy. Far infrared sauna detoxification happens by heating the body directly, causing a rise in core temperature. This results in a deep, detoxifying sweat at the cellular level, where toxins reside.

Relaxation

Unlike traditional saunas which operate at extremely harsh temperatures, infrared is a gentle, soothing and therapeutic heat that promotes relaxation and improved sleep. Infrared sauna benefits include therapy that helps you relax while receiving an invigorating deep-tissue sweat, leaving you fully refreshed after each session.

Weight Loss

In the mood to lose weight? Infrared saunas promote weight loss by detoxifying the body and burning calories while you relax in total comfort. Studies have shown that benefits of an infrared sauna session can burn upwards of 600 calories while you relax! As the body works to cool itself, there is a substantial increase in heart rate, cardiac output and metabolic rate, causing the body to burn more calories.

Pain Relief

One of the most compelling reasons to use an infrared sauna is the natural pain relief associated with infrared therapy. Infrared sauna heat penetrates tissue, joints and muscles to relieve anything from minor aches and pains to chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia. Pain management professionals incorporate infrared sauna heat therapy into treatment plans to decrease pain and muscle spasms and to speed up recovery time.

Blood Pressure Reduction

Infrared saunas are backed by clinical research that shows a reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Both are key factors in maintaining a healthy heart. Infrared saunas induce a deep sweat to make the heart pump faster, which in turn increases blood flow, lowers blood pressure and helps circulation.

Improved Circulation from Infrared Sauna Therapy

Using a sauna for infrared therapy is like giving yourself a passive cardio workout – whenever you need it! Heating the muscles with infrared rays produces an increase in blood flow similar to that seen during exercise. Regular infrared sauna use – especially in the mid infrared range – can significantly stimulate blood flow up to twice the normal rate.

Anti-Aging

The skin on your entire body – from face to feet – will benefit from a sauna therapy session. The near infrared wavelengths are the most effective wavelengths for healing the epidermis and dermis layers of the skin. Near infrared treatments stimulate collagen production to reduce wrinkles and improve overall skin tone. Far infrared wavelengths target deeper down, removing toxins that can have a negative impact on your skin.

Wound Healing

Scientific research has concluded that near infrared therapy greatly enhances the skin’s healing process by promoting faster cell regeneration and human tissue growth. Human cell growth increases to repair wounds and prevent infection.

Cell Health, Muscle Recovery + Immunity

Near infrared light therapy stimulates the circulatory system and more fully oxygenates the body’s cells. Better blood circulation means more toxins flow from the cellular level to the skin’s surface to improve cell health, aid in muscle recovery and strengthen the immune system.

Where can you find an Infrared Sauna?

