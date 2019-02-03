Sponsor spotlight: Ombu Salon + Spa’s ‘Renew’ package is the bliss you’ve been looking for

We get it. Life is stressful. If you’re not at your daily grind of a job, you are busy wrangling your family’s never ending extra-curricular and social calendar. While you many not be able to slow your life down, you can take a break and renew your body and mind with Ombu Salon + Spa’s indulgent, organic RENEW spa package. You’ll emerge a brand new person!

So, what’s included in the RENEW spa package?

Enjoy a luxurious 60-minute massage of your choice. All massage and body sessions begin with a consultation with your licensed massage therapist in order to tailor your service to your specific needs. Relax with tension-easing Swedish massage or request a more intense deep tissue massage to help relieve pain due to muscular spasms and increase mobility and range of motion.

Next, restore and renew your skin with a 60-minute, fully customized facial. You will experience a customized organic facial that revitalizes and rejuvenates your complexion, using a variety of luscious fruit, vegetable and herbal skin care products to address a variety of skin concerns such as premature aging, sun damage, loss of vitality, tone and radiance.

Why go to Ombu Salon + Spa?

Let’s face it, most salon/spas are there to pamper you. What makes Ombu Salon + Spa stand out is its natural approach to beauty. You can indulge yourself without guilt knowing that Ombu Salon + Spa’s services and products are as good for the environment as they are for your body.

Both the massage and the facial feature products from Eminence Organics, which are made from hand-picked fresh ingredients to create products that contain potent healing and beautifying properties. They are free from parabens, animal by-products, propylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfates, harmful colorants and fragrances, mineral oils, petroleum, and other harsh cosmetic chemicals.

Ombu Salon + Spa is dedicated to being a responsible steward of the planet. It is a certified Green Circle Salon, which means that it practices sustainable solutions to recover and repurpose beauty waste. It also has attained EnviroStar status, a Washington green business designation that recognizes businesses for their green achievements.

Could there be a more perfect Valentine’s Day gift?

If there is a better way of saying “I love you” than giving your sweetie the gift of destressing and renewing their body and mind, we don’t know it! Schedule it for your partner as a surprise by calling us at 425-778-6322. A gift card for the RENEW package can also be purchased in store or online at www.ombusalon.com.

Ombú Salon + Spa is located at 550 Main St., on the corner of Sixth and Main in downtown Edmonds. As of March 2019, Ombu’s new home will be 121 3rdAve. N. in Edmonds. Call for an appointment at 425-778-6322. Walk-ins are also welcome.

— Sponsored by Ombu Salon + Spa