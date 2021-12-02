Sponsor spotlight: Ombu Salon + Spa sponsoring Days for Girls feminine product drive

Imagine if your family had to choose between buying food and buying feminine health products – it’s easy to see what necessity wins out. Many such young women live right here in our neighborhoods. These young women stuff their underwear with paper towels and toilet paper or other things that may not be healthy for them.

For the sixth year in a row, Ombu Salon + Spa is hosting a Days for Girls feminine product drive through the end of the year. All are welcome to contribute — whether you are stopping in the salon in for an appointment to look and feel your best, or just delivering your donation of what many women consider to be a monthly necessity: disposable feminine health products.

“This year has been a particularly hard one for a lot of people,” says Ombu Salon + Spa owner Beth Sanger. “Food drives and toys drives are necessary, but this is a real need that often gets overlooked. We collect more and more feminine health products every year.”

The local chapter of Days for Girls, headed by April Haberman, collects and distributes disposable feminine health products to homeless and low-income women and girls in the greater Edmonds area. Haberman’s involvement with the project started with her desire to help out homeless girls of menstruating age in the school district who would don’t have adequate access to feminine health products, but has since expanded her product drives to help out more homeless women and girls, both locally and globally.

” This year has been incredibly challenging for many women and girls,” Haberman said. “We never want anyone to have to make the tough choice of how to spend their limited income, and for something so personal as feminine care to fall by the wayside. Being able to manage your period is a basic human right and should be equitable and accessible to all.

Ombu Salon + Spa will also happily collect monetary donations (checks can be made payable to Days for Girls of Edmonds, Washington). Donations are also accepted online at https://bit.ly/DfGEdmondsWA.

Ombu Salon + Spa is located at 121 3rd Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Call 425-778-6322 for more information.