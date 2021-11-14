Sponsor spotlight: Now hiring — The benefits of working at Goodwill

Evergreen Goodwill is looking for employees to fill a variety of retail, production and donation positions across Northwest Washington, including several communities in Snohomish County.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available, and many retail locations are hiring candidates ages 16 and older.

Here are some of the many benefits of working for Evergreen Goodwill:

Paid vacation, eight paid holidays and paid sick time

Competitive compensation

Comprehensive medical, dental and vision plans available for you and your family

100% employer paid life insurance

403 (b) Retirement Savings program with employer match

20% retail discount

Interest-free loan options

Employee Assistance Program and other resources

Tuition reimbursement

Transit reimbursement

Working at Goodwill is much more than the average job. We’re here to help you succeed not only in your career – but in life.

Our Employee Assistance Program has resources available to you and your family, including access to mental health services.

Interest-free loans are available to many Evergreen Goodwill employees. If you need help paying your bills or find yourself in a financial bind, we have options to help you get by.

An added benefit of working at Goodwill is having the opportunity to be a part of something bigger – a mission to break down significant barriers to education and employment. Goodwill employees help give back to their neighbors in a big way every day. When people choose to shop or donate to Goodwill, they’re helping fund free Job Training & Education Programs. Without our employees, those opportunities wouldn’t be possible. Plus, you’ll feel great knowing you’re playing a major role in helping the environment. At Goodwill, sustainability is at the forefront of our business model. Just last year, we worked together to keep 77 million pounds of trash out of landfills across the region.

Goodwill is a family with a common goal of doing good. You’ll find a work environment that fosters diversity and inclusivity, as well as countless opportunities for advancement. If you meet the requirements of the job, we’re ready to welcome you to the Goodwill family!

For more information on positions currently available, visit evergreengoodwill.org/jobs-at-goodwill.

Evergreen Goodwill | 700 Dearborn Place S, Seattle, WA 98144 | 206-329-1000 or 1-877-GIVE4GOOD



— Sponsored by Evergreen Goodwill