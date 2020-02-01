Sponsor spotlight: North Seattle French School open houses on Feb. 6, 29

North Seattle French School, a French immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school in Shoreline, is hosting two open houses in February. The first is on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 a.m. – noon, and the second is Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10-11:30 a.m.

The location is Shoreline Center, Wing F, 18560 1st Ave. N.E., Shoreline.

Tour the school and hear a presentation from the Interim Head of School. Learn about the curriculum and the benefits of immersion and bilingual education. Programs include before- and after-school care, hot lunch, after-school enrichment classes, and bus service. Families will also have the chance to meet and talk to faculty, teachers and current parents.

North Seattle French School is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. French language experience is not needed for students entering preschool or kindergarten. The deadline to apply is March 31. Apply on the website at northseattlefrenchschool.com/admissions/

The North Seattle French School program blends strong academics in both French and English with a school-wide emphasis on creative problem-solving, collaboration across subjects, and social and emotional learning. Students and faculty join us from the greater Seattle area and around the francophone world, united by the belief that learning another language helps children grow into flexible independent thinkers. Students go on to middle school and beyond with confidence in both French and English, prepared to contribute as global citizens in the world.

Learn more at northseattlefrenchschool.com. Email office@northseattlefrenchschool.com to RSVP for the open house.

