Sponsor spotlight: North Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at its usual location near Five Corners in Edmonds this Thursday-Saturday. This week’s special is North Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad with fresh shrimp on crisp romaine, topped with fresh-grated parmesan and croutons, and all dressed up with Scotty’s Special Caesar Dressing

Of course, the Scotty’s festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad will also be available.

And here’s a special note from Chef Scotty to his customers: “We weren’t happy with our lobster tacos last week and we’re working to re-formulate that recipe. For now though, know that this week’s special and our usual fare are bound to please. If any of our loyal customers were disappointed with your lobster tacos last week, please come back for ‘do-over entree’ on us.”

You can find Scotty’s Food Truck in the Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.