Sponsor spotlight: New traditions

Here we are again. Another holiday season is upon us, and we try to live out those holiday traditions from our youth or our young lives together. But maybe this year you have lost a loved one, or your loved ones have moved away, and the old tradition just won’t seem the same without those special someone’s here to share the holidays with.

Let me tell you about my first Christmas without my dad.

My dad was famous for his perfect Prime rib on Christmas day. The middle was juicy rare, and the ends were perfectly seasoned and crusted well done, and with all the goodness in between. If you are someone who loves Prime rib, then you know just what I am talking about. This had been our traditional meal my whole adult life, with the exception of the year I talked dad into cooking a Christmas goose. I have never heard the end of that disaster.

Well, the year that my dad died, we ALL knew that we could never match dad’s culinary perfection and didn’t even want to try. We thought and thought and decided to let that tradition go and started a whole new one in his honor. We covered the dining room table with plastic and newsprint and threw out a bunch of crabs. We all brought side dishes and sat there and cracked crab all afternoon and told stories about our wonderful, qwerty, quiet and very loving dad, husband and Grandfather. We laughed and we cried, but in the end, it was a great day, and a new tradition has started, and we will follow that for many years to come.

I said all that to say, if this is a difficult year for you, stretch yourself to make some new traditions. It may just brighten your holiday, too. Be blessed during this holiday season.

