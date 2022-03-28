Sponsor spotlight: New tax rules creating confusion for homeowners

Home-related tax rules changing over the past few years have caught some taxpayers by surprise. When your mortgage company reports tax-related information to you and the IRS using Form 1098, it no longer means all the interest and points reported on these statements are tax deductible. Here’s what you need to know.

Mortgage interest deductions have new loan amount limits. For new mortgages starting on or after Dec. 15, 2017, you can deduct interest on up to $750,000 of the loan (down from $1 million for mortgages initiated before Dec. 15, 2017). If your original mortgage is above the threshold, a calculation will be done to determine the deductible amount of interest. You can’t simply deduct the full amount of interest being reported on your Form 1098.

Points are paid as a way to obtain a lower interest rate. Generally, points are deductible in the year they are paid, but they have more restrictions than mortgage interest. Points paid to refinance an existing mortgage, for example, may need to be deducted over the life of the loan. If you bought or refinanced a home in 2021, a review of your mortgage settlement statement may be required to ensure proper tax treatment of the cost of your points. Mortgage insurance premiums are still deductible. Congress extended the deductibility of mortgage insurance premiums through the end of the 2021 tax year. You will need to itemize deductions to take advantage of this extended tax law.

With all the buying and selling homes in the past year, being aware of the tax consequences is more important than ever. For each Form 1098 you receive, make a note on the form to explain what the loan is for to ensure a proper deduction.

— By Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

