Sponsor spotlight: Music to our ears — 13th annual, virtual Celebrate Schools 5K supports students, teachers and schools

“For years now, the Lynnwood High School Music Department has benefited from the proceeds of the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s 5K,” says Lynnwood High School Music Chair Amy Stevenson. “This event, early in the year, helps us build community and get to know each other. We can come together, in a fun way, connect and celebrate. Our students perform after the race, and they feel proud and accomplished”

For Amy, as with many educators in the Edmonds School District, the Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K is a multi-faceted opportunity to bring together the community and raise funds for important programs that benefit students, educators, and families. A virtual event for the second year in a row, the 5K aims to continue this important work while keeping everyone safe.

Amy continues, “fundraising is a reality for many school groups. We are no different. We have been able to use the proceeds of the 5K in various ways. We have bought new sheet music (which is our curriculum), we buy accessories such as reeds and strings to provide for students who cannot afford their own, new instruments, and clinics with guest teaching artists.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to earn money for our program in a way that does not require us selling things to our families, but rather is fun and builds pride in our students and connects our community.”

This year’s Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K is taking place virtually from Oct. 2 until Oct. 8. Register now through Oct. 8 to join in the 5K Spirit week and enjoy a battle of the bands from the Edmonds School District, along with a host of other fun content and a chance to win a prize in the costume contest!

By walking, running or even wagging your way through a course of your own choosing, you can collect pledges and raise money for our schools and programs in the Edmonds School District that enrich learning, expand academic opportunities, and meet basic needs so students can thrive and succeed.

Now in its 13th year, the Celebrate Schools Monster Mad Dash 5K is organized by the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

