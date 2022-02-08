Sponsor spotlight: Mr. Kleen 76 — not your ordinary gas stations

Mr. Kleen was founded in 1967 by owner/operator Ted and Cecilia LaVigne. The two locations are on 19611 Alderwood Mall Parkway in Alderwood and 19907 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Mr. LaVigne’s motto of “Fast, Friendly, First Class Service” has been the basis for this successful business and the key element in training his team. The City of Lynnwood recognized Mr. Kleen in 2019 with the Excellence Award for best business in Lynnwood.

The company appreciates and rewards longevity. Dan Kestle has been president and general manager for 35 years. Lavigne and Kestle’s stability and direction has created a strong neighborhood business with a family atmosphere where customers and crew members are respected. A number of Mr. Kleen’s managers have been with the company for 25 years and crew members have exceeded 15-year anniversaries.

Mr Kleen offers one-stop shopping. The Alderwood Mr Kleen is the larger of the two stations and offers a state-of-the-art, automatic car wash with its own light show. Constant updates keep the wash environmentally green. It’s the only car wash in the area where friendly attendants prep and hand-towel finish your car. Mobil 1 Express Lube Center’s technicians represent over 50 years combined experience. A free car wash is offered with every oil change. The café inside the station offers fresh made-to-order sandwiches, breakfast items made with real eggs and fresh daily baked bread for sub sandwiches. Renovations are beginning that will include a fryer and grill to increase menu selections. Mr Kleen’s 11 gas islands and The Express Market are open 24/7. Save up to 25 cents per gallon by using Mobil Pay. Discounts also available for cash sales and purchasing a car wash.

The Lynnwood station offers an enormous self-serve car wash accessible 24/7 that can accommodate tour bus-size vehicles. The same automatic car wash as Alderwood and an Express Market are also onsite.

Mr. Kleen’s involvement in the community and the Lynnwood Chamber is vast and includes city wide fairs, parades, fundraisers, car shows and the Torchlight Parade. Look for Mr. Kleen’s mascots, Drip and Drop. Mr. Kleen likes to bring fun to everyone and celebrates many holidays at the stations with free cookies or hot dogs and opportunities for free family photos. The most popular visitor is Santa, who stays for four days in his vintage tent and big red chair! Mr. Kleen supports their favorite service groups, our police department, schools, veterans, the military and hospitals to show their appreciation and gratitude for their work to keep our community thriving.

Not your ordinary gas station!

For more information, specials, hiring and events:

mrkleen.com

mrkleen.com/employment

www.facebook.com/MrKleen76