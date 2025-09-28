Sponsor spotlight: Monster Mad Dash 5K brings community together for the Edmonds School District

Edmonds School District families, students, and neighbors are gearing up for one of the most spirited events of the season: the 17th Annual Monster Mad Dash 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4 at Lake Ballinger.

“Schools and staff appreciate the opportunity to fundraise for vital academic programs through the Monster Mad Dash 5K,” said Andi Nofziger-Meadows, president of the Edmonds Education Association. “It allows friends, family, and fans of public education to direct funds to specific schools to support student learning via a fun community event. We value the Foundation as a partner in helping us meet the needs of all learners!”

Participants can form or join a team and raise funds for their school. School Teams of 20 or more will receive a portion of the net proceeds and keep 100% of donations.

The fun stretches well beyond the 5K course. Families can enjoy a Kids Zone hosted by Dave & Buster’s, outdoor games and activities, and delicious bites from local food trucks, Who Let the Dawgs Out and Hugs and Mini Donuts. Spooky, silly, and creative costumes are encouraged, bringing an extra splash of Halloween spirit to the morning.

The event benefits the Foundation for Edmonds School District, which supports students year-round through classroom grants, college and career readiness initiatives, and programs that ensure health and wellness for families.

The race is just around the corner, register now to run, walk, or creep through a morning of Halloween themed fun! Sign up today at foundationesd.org/5k and join the community on Oct. 4 for a monstrously good time.